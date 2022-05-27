Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Motorcyclist flown to Oahu for treatment dies days after crash in Hilo

Area of the crash
Area of the crash(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:17 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A motorcyclist died days after a crash in Hilo.

Hawaii County authorities say it happened on Saturday just before 10 p.m. The motorcyclist was in the area of Kanoelehua and East Kawailani Street.

Investigators say he wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, though other factors remain unclear. Weather wasn’t a factor as police say roads were dry when it happened.

The motorcyclist — identified as 40-year-old Eric Fontes of Hilo — was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He was later flown to the Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu where he died on Wednesday.

Witnesses of the crash are being asked to call (808) 961-2339.

This marks Hawaii Island’s 17th traffic fatality this year compared to 11 at this time last year.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
In his first news conference since being named HPD’s new police chief, Arthur “Joe” Logan on...
Incoming HPD chief calls adult son’s arrest on assault charges ‘heartbreaking’
Morgan "Max" Victor and his fiancé.
Former Big Island man killed after being gunned down in his Portland home
The daughter of Jennifer Smits is remembering the life her mother lived after she was...
Her mom was found dead at a Kalihi bus stop. A month later, questions still remain
File photo of COVID testing
Hawaii sees nearly 9,000 new COVID cases, 5 deaths over past week

Latest News

A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
Q&A: Here’s how to start a conversation with your child about the Texas school shooting
The canoes are currently anchored in the Tuamotu archipelago about 175-miles northeast of Tahiti.
Hokulea, Hikianalia crews prepare to return to Hawaii after successful training voyage
While the state has some of the strictest gun laws in the country, the Honolulu Police...
Hawaii has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation, but experts say vigilance still key
Hawaii health leaders have confirmed the state's first maternal death related to COVID-19.
Hundreds of Hawaii’s frontline workers out sick as COVID surge continues