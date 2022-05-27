Motorcyclist flown to Oahu for treatment dies days after crash in Hilo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A motorcyclist died days after a crash in Hilo.

Hawaii County authorities say it happened on Saturday just before 10 p.m. The motorcyclist was in the area of Kanoelehua and East Kawailani Street.

Investigators say he wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, though other factors remain unclear. Weather wasn’t a factor as police say roads were dry when it happened.

The motorcyclist — identified as 40-year-old Eric Fontes of Hilo — was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He was later flown to the Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu where he died on Wednesday.

Witnesses of the crash are being asked to call (808) 961-2339.

This marks Hawaii Island’s 17th traffic fatality this year compared to 11 at this time last year.

