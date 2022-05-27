Tributes
For Lahaina Noon, a celebration of art and music at Honolulu’s iconic Sky Gate sculpture

A celebration was held around the 'Sky Gate' sculpture in Honolulu Thursday.
By Samie Solina
Updated: 41 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It only happens twice a year ― where you might lose your shadow in the middle of the day.

And on Thursday for Lahaina Noon, there was a crowds at Isamu Noguchi’s Sky Gate sculpture to take it all in.

When the sun is directly overhead, Skygate’s shadow forms a perfect circle.

The spectacle was a perfect way for Anne Leilehua Lanzilotti to deliver a performance on the Civic Center grounds. Lanzilotti was recently named as a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in music for her orchestra work on “With Eyes the Color of Time.”

The composer and violist said the works displayed in Spalding House fueled her piece.

“My mom was the first curator of education there,” said Lanzilotti. “I was 5 years old, and my sister had just been born. We would just come to work with her after school and I would play around in the museum.

“And so I really knew all of those works of art in a really deep way.”

She said that when she hears her work she feels powerful and sad at the same time. Spalding House, also known as The Contemporary Museum, closed to the public at the end of 2019.

“It’s almost kind of a way that these works live on,” she said.

Lanzilotti is an experimental musician. She was hoping that her concert framing Lahaina Noon would create interest in the genre.

She led Chamber Music Hawaii Thursday as the sun came just overhead. Groups of the players spread themselves out over the grounds. The piece was titled “Sky Gate.”

“In that sense, it uses Noguchi’s idea of activating the park to encourage people to walk around and be in the park and enjoy the space,” she said.

Lanzilotti’s rich family history is intertwined with her work.

Her mother, Louise Lanzilotti, is a host at Hawaii Public Radio. Her grandfather was Judge Sam King.

“They have always been a leader in different ways in the community,” Lanzilotti said. “I think that sense of giving back to the community is really, really important.”

