HPD responding to shooting near Blaisdell Center that left 15-year-old in serious condition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a 15-year-old boy is in serious condition following a shooting near the Blaisdell Center on Thursday evening.

Authorities said the incident happened around 8:50 p.m. near Victoria Street and Ward Avenue.

EMS said the teenager suffered two apparent gun shot wounds to his leg and lower body. Paramedics treated and transported the victim to an emergency room.

Bystanders said there were graduation ceremonies happening at the time of the shooting. Witnesses recount hearing the gunshots and said there were a lot of people trying to run away from the area.

As the investigation remains ongoing, police have closed the roadways in the area.

Numerous police units responded to the scene.

HNN has reached out to police for more information.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.