Honolulu police investigating shooting in Nanakuli after man found with gunshot wound

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a shooting in West Oahu after a man was found with a gunshot wound early Friday.

Police were called out to the intersection of Farrington Highway and Helelua Street in Nanakuli just before 5:30 a.m.

Emergency Medical Services treated a 37-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to his ankle.

He was in stable condition.

Police have not provided any details on any suspects in the case.

This story will be updated.

