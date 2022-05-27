Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Honolulu police investigating shooting in Nanakuli after man found with gunshot wound

Your top local headlines for May 27, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:17 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a shooting in West Oahu after a man was found with a gunshot wound early Friday.

Police were called out to the intersection of Farrington Highway and Helelua Street in Nanakuli just before 5:30 a.m.

Emergency Medical Services treated a 37-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to his ankle.

He was in stable condition.

Police have not provided any details on any suspects in the case.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police respond to shooting near near Thomas Square Park.
HPD arrests 3 in connection with shooting, assault near Blaisdell Center that left 4 injured
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Texas gunman’s final 90 minutes fuel questions about police delays
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
This March 2022 photo provided by Manny Renfro shows his grandson, Uziyah Garcia, while on...
Texas school shooting: Daughter and her best friends ‘are all gone now,’ dad says

Latest News

Hotels in Waikiki.
Despite tourism boom, Hawaii housekeepers struggle as hotels ditch daily room cleaning
Honolulu police respond to shooting near near Thomas Square Park.
HPD arrests 3 in connection with shooting, assault near Blaisdell Center that left 4 injured
Friday forecast
Forecast: Great weather ahead for Memorial Day weekend; big surf on the horizon
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise News Roundup (May 27, 2022)