Forecast: Great weather ahead for Memorial Day weekend; big surf on the horizon

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii will have locally breezy trade winds through Friday afternoon, followed by weaker trade winds from Friday night through the weekend.

This weekend will also feature pretty much stable and dry atmospheric conditions.

High clouds will start to cover skies across much of the state as we head into the weekend, with minimal low clouds and trade showers along windward-facing slopes.

The trade winds are expected to be weak enough by Sunday to allow the development of afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes.

Expect the trade winds to gradually strengthen early next week.

A high surf advisory has been issued for south-facing shores from noon Friday through early Sunday.

Surf along south-facing shores will trend up into the weekend, then again next Tuesday through midweek as overlapping south swells associated with an active pattern near New Zealand move through.

Surf heights could reach the advisory level of 10 feet (face value) later Friday through Saturday night, then to the warning level of 15 feet (face value) late Tuesday through Wednesday as the second swell moves in and peaks.

A small northwest swell is expected by Sunday, which will linger into Monday before easing.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain small and choppy each day with the trades in place.

A brief downward trend is anticipated by Sunday as the winds ease and shift out of the east to southeast.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.