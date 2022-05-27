After 2 year hiatus, 50th State Fair makes its comeback at Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Looking for some wholesome family fun this weekend?

After two years of being postponed due to the pandemic, the 50th State Fair makes its comeback this Memorial Day weekend.

The carnival kicks off on Friday and runs through July 4 at the Aloha Stadium.

Attractions include food booths, E.K Fernandez rides, and an entertainment tent filled with a talented lineup.

This weekend family and friends can enjoy the sounds of Rebel Souljahz. E.K. Fernandez is also bringing America’s Got Talent Zooperstars, the Amazing Anastasini Circus, and more.

E.K. Fernandez said this Memorial Day, all military members and veterans can get free admission with their families by showing their military ID.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.