Abortion rights rally in Honolulu gets heated as advocates on both sides clash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An abortion rights rally turned physical Thursday morning at Thomas Square Park as pro-life advocates clashed with anti-abortion demonstrators.

At one point, opposing groups came face to face shouting and throwing signs to the ground.

Organizers of the rally — Refuse Facism Hawaii — said no one was hurt and police were monitoring the situation.

The demonstration is part of a national movement urging lawmakers to take action if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade, said pro-abortion rights activist Carolyn Hadield.

“As it stands, it looks like half of the women in the United States are going to have abortion rights unavailable — 26 states — and that’s absolutely wrong,” said Hadield. “We need millions across the country in order to prevent this from happening.”

On Wednesday, Oklahoma’s governor signed the country’s strictest abortion ban into law, prohibiting nearly all abortions starting at fertilization.

Meanwhile, officials said no matter how the U.S. Supreme Court rules on Roe V Wade, abortion will still be protected in Hawaii by the state’s constitution.

