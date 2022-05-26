With pair of monk seals spotted on Maui, public reminded to keep their distance

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beachgoers are being reminded to keep their distance as a pair of monk seals were seen resting on a beach in Kihei on Wednesday morning.

Wildlife officials are keeping a close eye on a female monk seal that may be pregnant.

NOAA and Marine Mammal Center team members posted signs warning people to keep their distance.

According to NOAA, the Hawaiian monk seal is one of the most endangered species in the world. It is recommended that people stay at least 50 feet away from the monk seals while they rest on the beach.

To report monk seals in danger call the NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline at (888) 256-9840.

