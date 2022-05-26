Rainbow Warriors baseball closes out regular season with home series against Cal Poly

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been a long time since the Rainbow Warriors baseball team has had something to play for going into the final week of the season, but the UH has a chance to clinch their highest finish ever in the Big West Conference.

“Playing in the Big West, winning 18 games, going into the last series 18-9.” Head coach Rich Hill told reporters. “It’s crazy, just a testament to when you don’t build a fence around kids, don’t build a fence around your organization and what you think you can accomplish, miracles can happen.”

Coach Hill’s first year as the ‘Bows skipper has been a roller coaster, starting 5-11 in non-conference games and 3-6 in the Big West.

Despite the late season rally, there won’t be a post season chance for Hawaii because there is no conference tournament and leader Santa Barbara is too far ahead.

Nonetheless the ‘Bows are still psyched for this closing series.

“You know we have a special group of leaders on this team.” Coach Hill said. “It’s like if we are playing on the roof of Costco, wiffleball, they wouldn’t care you know just because there’s no trophy or there’s no plaque they just love to compete, they kind of sizzle.”

A sweep of the Mustangs would lock up second place and send off a senior class that helped UH pull off their miraculous turn around — a group made up of seasoned veterans and Hawaii-born transfers that came home to play for the “home team”.

“It’s exceeded my expectations way more than I ever thought it would.” Outfielder Cole Cabrera said. “I’m having the best time of my life, coming to UH is the best decision I’ve ever made and I’m playing some of my most fun baseball I’ve ever played in my life.”

“You know it’s really exciting, you know I wish the best to those guys next year, but you know we’re going to try to make a statement this year.” Outfielder Scotty Scott said.

First game is set for Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Hawaii time.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.