Police urge vigilance after thieves hit several Aina Haina businesses in a single night

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several businesses were boarded up at Aina Haina Shopping Center on Wednesday morning after thieves hit a number of small restaurants, according to police.

Police said they’ve logged more than 570 burglaries so far this year.

According to officials, Mama Pho, Jack’s restaurant and Aina Haina Chop Suey were all targeted just before 1:30 a.m.

Businesses said it’s rare to see crime in the area.

“I don’t think I’ve heard of anything like this happening anywhere around here at all, like ever,” Mama Pho manager Norman Chung said. “The kitchen was completely fine. They just did a quick smash and dash came in broke the front door, grabbed the cash register and they were out.”

Chung told police the register didn’t contain any cash.

Investigators say no arrests have been made.

