Police investigate late-night shooting outside Waikiki bar

By HNN Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 1:09 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a shooting outside a bar Wednesday night in Waikiki.

It happened just after 11 p.m. in a driveway next to Kelly O’Neil’s on Lewers Street.

Law enforcement sources told Hawaii News Now the suspect opened fire on another man, shooting off more than a half dozen rounds at the victim. It’s unclear if that man was hurt.

The victim escaped in a car while the gunman fled on foot.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

