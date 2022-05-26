Tributes
Now on display in Lahaina: An authenticated (and pricey) Salvador Dali

A wax sculpture from the renowned Salvatore Dali can now be seen at a Lahaina gallery.
A wax sculpture from the renowned Salvatore Dali can now be seen at a Lahaina gallery.(Harte International Galleries)
By Mark Carpenter
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:01 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A wax sculpture attributed to renowned artist Salvador Dali can now be seen at a Lahaina gallery.

Dali created it in the late 1970s as a mold for his famed “Christ of St. John of the Cross.”

For the last two decades, its existence was just a rumor. But gallery owner Glenn Harte acquired the piece from a private collector and recently had it authenticated in Spain.

“It’s in great shape and it’s kind of remarkable to me because I’m sure that Dali’s fingerprints are in there or his DNA somewhere,” said Harte, who owns Harte International Galleries.

“Might even be a mustache hair. I’ve made a joke about that, but it’s what he touched, it’s what he worked on.”

The wax is estimated to be worth between $10 million to $20 million.

But at this time, Harte has no plans to sell it and would eventually like to see it in a museum one day.

“For us to discover it, it’s so exciting and so amazing,” Harte said. “I’m still amazed and I’m amazed as anybody else.”

This isn’t the first time Harte has acquired a piece from a renowned artist.

He’s previously displayed work from Pablo Picasso, Marc Chagall, Rembrandt, and Henri Matisse.

