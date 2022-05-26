HPD criticized for initially withholding information about arrest of incoming chief’s son

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two days after Arthur “Joe” Logan was named as Honolulu’s next police chief, the Honolulu Police Department is facing criticism over the way it handled his son’s arrest.

On Wednesday, interim Chief Rade Vanic said a highlight with information on the arrest of Logan’s son — 36-year-old Zane Logan — was initially labeled “do not post to media.”

Vanic said the highlight was later made public. He said the HPD routinely withholds arrest records at the onset of an investigation.

“So, you know, it’s common for us once we have an investigation like this, to make sure that before we release any information, all proper notifications internally and externally are made,” Vanic said

“I can tell you that this case was handled as we would handle any normal case.”

Zane Logan was arrested for second-degree assault near Ala Moana Beach Park. He was arrested with a woman for the alleged attack on a man they reportedly knew.

Former HPD Deputy Chief John McCarthy said police can initially withhold information from the media only in cases involving juveniles, sex assault victims or unattended deaths on private property, and not on routine cases like this.

“That highlight should never had been marked ‘do not post’ in the first place,” said McCarthy.

“It’s not a case of a simple error. This is a case where, you know, somebody tried to conceal the information there.”

McCarthy said he doesn’t fault the incoming chief who hasn’t taken office yet, instead he blamed the culture of secrecy at the HPD.

“It goes to transparency. This is not transparent but this has been symptomatic for over the past year or so,” he said.

Incoming Chief Logan said he won’t be involved in the investigation of his son.

“One, I want my son to know that he’s accountable for his own actions. And number two, that I told the media that ... I will treat everyone the same. I’m not giving any preferential treatment to my son,” he said.

