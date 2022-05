Former Kauai councilmember sentenced to 20 years in prison for running drug ring

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge Wednesday sentenced former Kauai councilmember Arthur Brun to 20 years in prison for running a major drug ring.

Brun’s plea deal to serve 15 years was tossed out back in March.

Prosecutors said he conspired with a Samoan prison gang, requested sexual favors as payments for drugs, and assaulted a law enforcement officer.

Brun previously admitted he sold drugs to support his own drug addiction.

He can potentially get out after 16 years with good behavior.

