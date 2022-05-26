Former Big Island man killed after being gunned down in his Portland home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of fatally shooting a former Big Island man in Oregon has been arrested and charged.

U.S. Marshals and Clackamas County Sheriffs charged Nathan Freeman for allegedly killing former Hawaii resident Morgan “Max” Victor.

Authorities said Freeman is accused of gunning down Victor on May 4 in his Southeast Portland home.

Freeman faces murder in the second degree with a firearm and other gun-related charges.

