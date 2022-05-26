Forecast: More beautiful trade wind conditions ahead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A trade wind weather pattern can be expected over the next few days. Clouds and passing light showers will favor windward and mauka areas. Winds will become lighter over the weekend with land and sea breezes expected across some areas. Showers may form over some leeward and interior areas during the afternoon and evening hours. A new high will build on Monday and Tuesday with trade winds returning. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas.

Two rather large south swells will make it to Hawaii toward the end of this week. The first is expected to arrive Thursday, increasing surf heights to low-end High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels Friday through Saturday. The next swell arrives Sunday night, potentially peaking near High Surf Warning levels on Tuesday. Surf along north and west facing shores will get a small, short- period bump through Thursday. Another medium period, west-northwest swell arrives on Saturday producing a small increase in north and west shore surf heights into the weekend,

