Episode 114: A conversation with Hawaii’s youth poet laureate

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s new youth poet laureate, Kalehua Fung, joins us on “Muthaship” this week.

She shares her winning poem inspired by Queen Liliuokalani.

Fung says it’s a story about the quilt the queen made during the overthrow of Hawaii.

Fung says it took her an hour to write and she’s still in shock over her big win.

Listen to the “Muthaship” online or wherever you get your podcasts.

Remember to subscribe to the “Muthaship” podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.