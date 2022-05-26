Tributes
Episode 114: A conversation with Hawaii’s youth poet laureate

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.(Hawaii News Now)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:19 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s new youth poet laureate, Kalehua Fung, joins us on “Muthaship” this week.

She shares her winning poem inspired by Queen Liliuokalani.

Fung says it’s a story about the quilt the queen made during the overthrow of Hawaii.

Fung says it took her an hour to write and she’s still in shock over her big win.

Listen to the “Muthaship” online or wherever you get your podcasts.

