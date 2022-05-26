Sunny skies & trades winds today, big waves tomorrow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Stable, dry trade wind weather pattern continues thru Saturday with Sunday being a transition day with light trade winds and maybe some interior and leeward sprinkles. Any rain will either be on the move or will be of the light variety. On Monday and Tuesday, southeasterly winds will make conditions hot, humid and sticky. A new high will build on Monday and Tuesday with trade winds returning. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas.

Surf along south facing shores will likely reach the advisory level of 10 ft (face value) late Friday through Saturday night, then the warning level of 15 ft (face value) late Tuesday through Wednesday. Surf along east facing shores will remain small; a downward trend is anticipated over the weekend as the winds diminish and shift out of the east to southeast.

