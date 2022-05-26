Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Dad tracked teen daughter’s location, shot at the boy she was with, sheriff says

Dustin Vandegrift, 36, is facing multiple charges after officials say he tracked his teenage...
Dustin Vandegrift, 36, is facing multiple charges after officials say he tracked his teenage daughter’s location and then shot at the boy she was with.(Habersham County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:48 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKESVILLE, Ga. (Gray News) – A father in Georgia tracked his teenage daughter’s location on her phone and then shot at the boy she was with, according to law enforcement.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to a 911 call for reports of a gunshot in a church parking lot Wednesday morning.

When deputies arrived, they found 36-year-old Dustin Vandegrift attempting to flee the scene in a vehicle. Vandegrift was detained and taken into custody for questioning.

Deputies also found an injured 17-year-old male at the scene. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Upon investigation, officials learned that the boy was not hit by a bullet, but he suffered injuries from a physical altercation and ricochet debris.

According to the sheriff’s office, Vandegrift told authorities he tracked his 17-year-old daughter’s cell phone to the church parking lot and decided to go check on her. Vandegrift said he confronted the pair before getting into a physical altercation with the boy, which ended with Vandegrift firing a shot at him.

Deputies also spoke with Vandegrift’s daughter, who said her father showed up to the church parking lot, beat up the boy she was with, and then shot at him. She also told deputies that Vandegrift struck her after shooting at the boy.

Vandegrift was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, simple battery involving family violence, two counts of first-degree cruelty to children, two counts of third-degree cruelty to children, and two counts of recklessly causing harm or endangering safety.

Vandegrift was booked into the Habersham County Jail with no bond.

Clarkesville is located in the upper east corner of Georgia.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
In his first news conference since being named HPD’s new police chief, Arthur “Joe” Logan on...
Incoming HPD chief calls adult son’s arrest on assault charges ‘heartbreaking’
Morgan "Max" Victor and his fiancé.
Former Big Island man killed after being gunned down in his Portland home
The daughter of Jennifer Smits is remembering the life her mother lived after she was...
Her mom was found dead at a Kalihi bus stop. A month later, questions still remain
File photo of COVID testing
Hawaii sees nearly 9,000 new COVID cases, 5 deaths over past week

Latest News

China signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands last month in a move that sent shock...
Growing concerns about China's military ambitions in the South Pacific
FILE - Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory in Gruenheide, Germany,...
Twitter shareholders sue Musk, say he ‘deflated’ stock price
FILE - President Donald Trump shakes hands with NRA executive vice president and CEO Wayne...
NRA stages marketing event as Texas mourns school shooting
Authorities have begun to piece together a timeline of the tragedy, as they look for answers...
Senate GOP blocks domestic terrorism bill, gun policy debate
Hunters Devin Cockrell (left) and Drik Carr (right) expressed concern over a local game...
Mississippi hunters demand action after game warden makes racist social media posts