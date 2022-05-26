25-year-old man indicted in connection with fatal shooting at illegal game room
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:16 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu jury has indicted the 25-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a man at an illegal game room.
Authorities said Kawika Kanakanui was charged Wednesday for second-degree murder.
Officials said the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in a row of businesses located behind the Convention Center near Aktinson Drive and Kona Street last Wednesday.
Police said Kanakanui is accused of fatally shooting 33-year-old Bryson Okada.
HPD said Okada was reportedly in a physical altercation with the suspect when Kanakanui allegedly shot him then fled the scene.
Kanakanui is being held on $1 million bail.
