Waipahu man charged for allegedly emailing threats to bomb mainland buildings

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 63-year-old Waipahu man accused of making false threats of an explosive appeared in court on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Bryan Brandenburg allegedly emailed bomb threats to the Utah State Capitol, a San Diego Court House, the Salt Lake City courthouse and every Ivy League school, according to court documents.

Officials also said Brandenburg had pending divorce proceedings in Utah at the time.

“This arrest confirms the FBI’s commitment in investigating threats of violence by means of an explosive to the fullest extend of the law,” said FBI special Agent, Steven Merill. “Whether you threaten someone in Hawaii or elsewhere, the FBI will do what ever is necessary to protect the public to ensure their safety.”

If convicted, Brandenburg faces 10 years in prison.

This story will be updated.

