Suspect charged with first-degree assault following attack on Honolulu police officer

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 26-year-old man has been charged with first-degree assault after an altercation earlier this month that left a Honolulu police officer with serious injuries.

Gregory Gardner is being held on $75,000 bail.

Prosecutors said the attack happened when police responded to an altercation outside a nightclub in the Ala Moana area on May 22. The officer suffered a concussion and facial fractures and was taken to an area hospital.

First-degree assault is punishable by up to 10 years behind bars.

“HPD officers have a dangerous job that puts them at risk every day,” city Prosecutor Steve Alm said. “Because of the seriousness of Gardner’s alleged actions, we will be asking the court to sentence him to prison, not probation, when he is convicted.”

