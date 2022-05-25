Incoming HPD chief calls adult son’s arrest on assault charges ‘heartbreaking’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Arthur “Joe” Logan held his first news conference since being named HPD’s new police chief to detail his adult son’s arrest on felony assault charges and to make clear he won’t be handling the case.

Logan isn’t yet officially on the job, but said he wanted to stress he won’t be involved in the investigation.

He deferred questions about how the case was handled ― and why details were initially not released to the media ― to interim Police Chief Rade Vanic.

He said the case wasn’t dealt with any differently to other felony cases, but acknowledged that officers called Logan to inform him about his son’s arrest ― something that is not typical.

Zane Logan, 36, was arrested about 5 p.m. Tuesday in Ala Moana Beach Park for allegedly assaulting a victim with a hand tool. Another suspect, a 41-year-old woman, was also arrested. The victim refused treatment at the scene.

Hawaii News Now learned about the arrest Wednesday morning.

HNN sources confirmed a so-called police “highlight” with the information on the case was kept private with a “do not post to the media” alert put on it. That alert is usually reserved for sex assault and juvenile cases.

When HNN asked the department about why the case was handled in that way, the highlight was subsequently made public.

Vanic said the case was initially kept private over concerns about compromising the investigation, but he could not elaborate on why releasing details would do so.

“I can tell you that this case was handled as we would handle any case,” Vanic said. “This was handled properly.”

He added that Zane Logan remains in custody pending charges.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

