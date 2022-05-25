Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Incoming HPD chief calls adult son’s arrest on assault charges ‘heartbreaking’

Newly-selected HPD Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss his adult son’s arrest on assault.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:30 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Arthur “Joe” Logan held his first news conference since being named HPD’s new police chief to detail his adult son’s arrest on felony assault charges and to make clear he won’t be handling the case.

Logan isn’t yet officially on the job, but said he wanted to stress he won’t be involved in the investigation.

He deferred questions about how the case was handled ― and why details were initially not released to the media ― to interim Police Chief Rade Vanic.

He said the case wasn’t dealt with any differently to other felony cases, but acknowledged that officers called Logan to inform him about his son’s arrest ― something that is not typical.

Zane Logan, 36, was arrested about 5 p.m. Tuesday in Ala Moana Beach Park for allegedly assaulting a victim with a hand tool. Another suspect, a 41-year-old woman, was also arrested. The victim refused treatment at the scene.

Hawaii News Now learned about the arrest Wednesday morning.

HNN sources confirmed a so-called police “highlight” with the information on the case was kept private with a “do not post to the media” alert put on it. That alert is usually reserved for sex assault and juvenile cases.

When HNN asked the department about why the case was handled in that way, the highlight was subsequently made public.

Vanic said the case was initially kept private over concerns about compromising the investigation, but he could not elaborate on why releasing details would do so.

“I can tell you that this case was handled as we would handle any case,” Vanic said. “This was handled properly.”

He added that Zane Logan remains in custody pending charges.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
The daughter of Jennifer Smits is remembering the life her mother lived after she was...
Her mom was found dead at a Kalihi bus stop. A month later, questions still remain
Junio Resun
‘I didn’t want to believe it’: Family members left reeling after man fatally shot in Puna
HPD police cruiser / file image
Suspect charged with first-degree assault following attack on Honolulu police officer

Latest News

Forecast: More beautiful trade wind conditions ahead
Forecast: More beautiful trade wind conditions ahead
Incoming HPD chief calls adult son’s arrest on assault charges ‘heartbreaking’
Incoming HPD chief calls adult son’s arrest on assault charges ‘heartbreaking’
New police chief discuss adult son's arrest, HPD's handling of case
New police chief discuss adult son's arrest, HPD's handling of case
Wally Inglis hands out hot lunches to folks at St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church on Tuesday.
‘It’s hurting everybody’: Hawaii food pantries struggle with rising prices ― and growing need