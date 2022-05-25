Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Light trade wind weather thru the weekend, big surf on the horizon

Mix of sun and clouds next 5 days; big south swell next Monday/Tuesday
Here is your 7-day forecast; moderate trade winds thru Sunday, Kona winds due beginning of next...
Here is your 7-day forecast; moderate trade winds thru Sunday, Kona winds due beginning of next week.(none)
By Billy V
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:56 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate Trades are back today thru Friday which means a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Trades may be light enough where there may be some interior clouds with sprinkles along with brief leeward showers. As the winds weaken, there is a chance of an increase of clouds and possible showers this weekend.

Surf heights are pretty much small today, but more surf on the horizon. Two rather large south swells generated over the waters just east of New Zealand are on the way. The first large south swell will start to arrive on Thursday, increasing surf heights to low end High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels from Friday through Saturday. This swell energy begins to slowly decline from Saturday night to Sunday, before the forerunners of the next swell begins to hit south facing shores by Sunday night. This next large south swell will quickly build south shore surf heights to HSA levels by Monday and then peaking near High Surf Warning levels on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Junio Resun
‘I didn’t want to believe it’: Family members left reeling after man fatally shot in Puna
File photo of COVID testing
Pandemic modeling group predicts Hawaii’s COVID surge to peak in June
After a months-long search that involved public input and intense vetting, the Honolulu Police...
After months-long search, Honolulu Police Commission names new HPD chief in unanimous vote
Richard "Dickie" Wong and his daughters in 1999.
Richard ‘Dickie’ Wong, a ‘street kid’ who became Hawaii’s Senate president, dies at 88

Latest News

Forecast: Light trade winds to bring beautiful conditions through the weekend
Forecast: Light trade winds bring beautiful conditions through the weekend
Trades pull back a little today as high pressure moves towards the northeast today. Trades...
Stable and dry Hawaii weather for the rest of the week.
Weather looks great for the Hawaiian Islands all the way thru the week into the weekend! Lots...
Lighter winds today, picks up tomorrow thru the week.
Forecast: Trade wind conditions to hold through the week
Forecast: Trade wind conditions to hold through the week