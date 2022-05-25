Tributes
Inmate who escaped Oahu prison arrested after more than a week on the run

Manuel Kuailani
Manuel Kuailani(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:16 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After more than a week on the run, authorities have arrested an inmate who escaped from the Waiawa Correctional Facility.

Police said Manuel Kuailani was found Monday in Waipio.

Officials said he had been on the run since May 14 after he allegedly scaled a barbed wire fence at the Oahu prison.

Authorities said the 44-year-old is serving time for burglary.

Kuailani now faces an additional escape charge.

