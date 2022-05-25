PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ talks story with the 2-time national volleyball champs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the newest installment of the “HNN Overtime” podcast, Kyle Chinen and Davis Pitner talk story with two-time national champions!

Rainbow Warriors volleyball head coach Charlie Wade and setter Jakob Thelle join the boys in studio to break down their road to another championship in Los Angeles and much more!

