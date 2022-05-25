Tributes
PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ talks story with the 2-time national volleyball champs

Hawaii News Now’s “Overtime” podcast is your source for sports analysis, extended interviews with coaches and players, and much more. Brought to you by sports reporter Kyle Chinen and podcast producer Davis Pitner.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:05 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the newest installment of the “HNN Overtime” podcast, Kyle Chinen and Davis Pitner talk story with two-time national champions!

Rainbow Warriors volleyball head coach Charlie Wade and setter Jakob Thelle join the boys in studio to break down their road to another championship in Los Angeles and much more!

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

