Healthier Hawaii: Learning more about the signs and symptoms of a stroke

Stroke is the third-leading cause of death and the leading cause of disability in Hawaii, according to the American Heart Association.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:30 AM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Stroke is the third-leading cause of death and the leading cause of disability in Hawaii, according to the American Heart Association.

May is Stroke Awareness Month and Dr. Huidy Shu, Hawaii Pacific Health chief of neurology, discusses what happens to the brain when someone suffers from a stroke and what to look out for.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

