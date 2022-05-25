Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii Theatre is 100 and ready to celebrate. Just don’t call this iconic landmark old

It’s been 100 years since the curtain rose the first time at the Hawaii Theatre
By Mark Carpenter
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:01 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been 100 years since the curtain rose for the first time at the Hawaii Theatre.

And on Tuesday, the iconic venue kicked off what will be a year-long celebration of its centennial.

“It’s certainly a great accomplishment for anything anywhere to last 100 years,” said Timothy Howell, Hawaii Theatre board of directors chair. “If you think about the history of Hawaii and what this building has seen in its various incarnations and it’s maybe even more amazing.”

For the last century, the Hawaii Theatre has been a downtown landmark, evolving from a silent film house in 1922 to a center for live performances.

Hawaii Theatre at 99: The historic landmark has proven (again and again) it has a knack for survival

Lisa Lee has been an integral part of that history, working in the theatre’s box office since 1996. She still remembers her first show, The Russian Ballet.

“People were dressed up, it was an exciting night,” Lee recalled. “We were flooded with people. It was just like Hollywood.”

But in 2020, COVID shutdowns erased the glitz and glamour.

“There were times when we got down to the last $100,000 in the bank and it was a real rallying cry with our volunteers, with our board members to help us raise money to keep the theatre going,” said Gregory Dunn, Hawaii Theatre president and CEO.

Caption

“Through the pandemic, we wound up laying off over 50 staff people and at one time, there were only three professional staff people that were left running the entire theatre operation.”

Fortunately, strong donor support kept the doors open.

And now, the theatre is preparing for a year-long centennial celebration with monthly events.

“Given all the different things people can focus on and of course all the concerns just around people’s well being, arts are still important and people are very focused on the theatre being a place where those arts can be displayed for all to see,” Howell said.

Caption

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christine Schultz
Hawaii-born woman wanted in deadly Las Vegas home invasion surrenders to FBI
After a months-long search that involved public input and intense vetting, the Honolulu Police...
After months-long search, Honolulu Police Commission names new HPD chief in unanimous vote
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Richard "Dickie" Wong and his daughters in 1999.
Richard ‘Dickie’ Wong, a ‘street kid’ who became Hawaii’s Senate president, dies at 88
HFD is investigating a fire in Kahala.
Investigation underway following early-morning fire at vacant home in Kahala

Latest News

The City's Resource Center is a multi-purpose complex in the heart of Iwilei made up of low...
Months after completion, homeless resource center with 27 apartments sits empty
Game rooms are hot spots for crime
Federal authorities, HPD combine efforts to target game rooms amid spike in crime
BWS: Mandatory water restrictions this summer now appear avoidable
Advocates said the native trees are known to bloom profusely, adding rich color to what...
‘A symbol of Hawaii’: Governor declares ohia lehua as state endemic tree