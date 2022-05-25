Tributes
Hawaii sees nearly 9,000 new COVID cases, 5 additional deaths over past week

File photo of COVID testing
File photo of COVID testing(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:06 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s COVID surge continues with 8,924 new infections and five additional deaths in the past seven days.

That compares to 7,149 new coronavirus infections and 12 additional deaths last week.

The state’s COVID figures don’t include positive from at-home tests, so the real number is likely far higher. But state Health Department officials did say they’re watching the trends ― and they’re worried about where cases are headed.

Hawaii’s pandemic modeling group predicts the current surge to peak in June.

The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 274,495.

Meanwhile, the additional fatalities bring the state’s COVID death toll to 1,451.

The state now issues its COVID data on a weekly rather than daily basis.

Here’s a breakdown of this week’s figures provided by the Health Department:

