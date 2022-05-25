Tributes
Hawaii Island police investigating arson that torched 4 elderly assistance vehicles

By HNN Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:54 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police have begun an investigation on Tuesday following an arson that torched four vehicles.

According to the Department of Parks and Recreation, the vehicles were parked at the Kamana Senior Center in Hilo, where they were destroyed by the fire on Sunday.

The vehicles are utilized by the Hawaii County Elderly Activities Division to transport elderly residents for events and deliver meals to home-bound seniors, officials said.

The county said this is the latest in a spree of vandalism at the facility.

Over the last year, they’ve had vehicle gas lines cut, catalytic converters stolen and multiple break-ins.

“We are trying to identify additional funds for security at the Kamana Senior Center, but our security budget is already stretched to over $1 million island wide,” said Parks and Recreation Director Maurice Messina.

“Every time we have to repair a vandalized facility or replace stolen equipment, it costs public tax dollars which should be used in other areas like programs and services.”

The fire caused about $100,000 in damage and no suspects have been identified at this time.

If you have any tips, call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

