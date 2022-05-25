Forecast: Light trade winds bring beautiful conditions through the weekend

Tributes
Forecast: Light trade winds to bring beautiful conditions through the weekend
By Guy Hagi
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 2:45 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will continue through the rest of the week with clouds and passing light showers favoring windward and mauka areas. Trades could be light enough for afternoon sea breezes across select leeward and interior areas producing afternoon clouds and showers. An increase of clouds and showers are possible this weekend as the trades weaken and veer toward the southeast by Sunday.

Surf heights along south facing shores will steadily decline through mid-week. The next long-period south swell will fill in late Thursday into the weekend. Surf along north and west facing shores will remain nearly flat today, a small, short-period bump is expected through Wednesday. Surf along east facing shores will gradually decline as the trades weaken.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

