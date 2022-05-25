Tributes
Forecast: Light trade wind weather through the weekend, big surf on the horizon

Your top local headlines for May 25, 2022.
By Billy V
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:14 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trades are back Wednesday through Friday, which means a mixture of sunshine and clouds.

Trades may be light enough where there may be some interior clouds with sprinkles along with brief leeward showers.

As the winds weaken, there is a chance of an increase of clouds and possible showers this weekend.

Surf heights are pretty much small Wednesday, but more surf on the horizon.

Two rather large south swells generated over the waters just east of New Zealand are on the way.

The first large south swell will start to arrive on Thursday, increasing surf heights to low end high surf advisory levels from Friday through Saturday. This swell energy begins to slowly decline from Saturday night to Sunday, before the forerunners of the next swell begins to hit south-facing shores by Sunday night.

This next large south swell will quickly build south shore surf heights to high surf advisory levels by Monday and then peaking near high surf warning levels on Tuesday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

