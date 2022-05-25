Tributes
FAA seeks to revoke certificate from company that operated cargo plane in 2021 crash

Your top local headlines for May 25, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:58 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Federal Aviation Administration is seeking to revoke the air carrier certificate from the company that operated the cargo plane that crashed off Oahu last July, citing “numerous alleged safety violations.”

Among the list violations, the agency said Rhoades Aviation Inc. — which operates Transair — flew a Boeing 737 on 33 flights when it was not airworthy.

The agency also alleged that Rhoades conducted improper maintenance work and failed to document the work on engine compressor fan blades.

Rhoades has two weeks to respond to the FAA.

The plane crash happened off Kalaeloa on July 2, 2021. The two pilots on board suffered serious injuries.

