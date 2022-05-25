2 riders injured following motorcycle crash in Haleiwa

Tributes
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:31 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said two people were injured Tuesday evening following a motorcycle crash in Haleiwa.

A man and woman — both 54 years old — were on a motorcycle when it collided with a car on Kamehameha Highway around 5:45 p.m.

Officials said the man suffered serious injuries and the woman was in critical condition when paramedics brought her to the hospital.

The occupants of the car were not injured.

Police had closed the highway in both directions between Weed Circle and Achiu Lane following the crash. The roadway has since reopened.

It is unknown if anyone was cited at the scene.

HNN has reached out to first responders for more details.

This story will be updated.

