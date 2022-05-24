Tributes
UH reinstates indoor mask mandate across all of its campuses as COVID surge continues

Your top local headlines for May 24, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:58 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii has reinstated its indoor mask mandate as the state’s COVID surge continues, officials announced Tuesday.

In the announcement, the university said masks will be required at all campuses within the UH system starting Wednesday — except when working alone or when 6 feet away from others.

“Reinstatement of the comprehensive indoor mask requirement will help prevent further spread of the COVID-19 virus and better protect the health of students and employees as every county in the state but one is currently assessed to have a ‘high’ level of COVID-19 community transmission by the CDC,” UH said on its website.

UH said the mandate was recommended by medical and public health experts.

The mandate will remain in effect and will be re-evaluated based on the level of COVID transmission in the state.

This story will be updated.

