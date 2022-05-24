Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

‘She was so close to death’: Horse forced to ride down highway in 2020 now in recovery

An Illinois horse farm now cares for the horse of a man who rode eight miles down a Chicago highway. (SOURCE: WLS)
By Leah Hope
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:19 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - The man known as the ‘Dread Head Cowboy’ gained national attention by riding his horse during protests after the 2020 killing of George Floyd.

But an 8-mile-long ride landed the infamous cowboy behind bars and nearly ended the horse’s life, officials say.

That horse is now getting attention and care from an Illinois horse farm.

Jim Larson, the owner of Forest View Farms, says the 20-year-old black-and-white-painted horse, called Nunu, has a bit of an ego and loves getting attention.

“She’s very comfortable and boy, couldn’t get enough care,” Larson said. “Everyone and their brother and sister, that’s their pet.”

The horse’s condition is a big deal now because when she first arrived at the farm, she required 24-hour care for weeks.

“I mean, she was so close to death,” Larson said. “It was wrenching, really, because this horse was really in sad shape.”

Nunu was ridden for eight miles on the Dan Ryan Expressway for a political stunt by Adam Hollingsworth two years ago.

Hollingsworth would plead guilty to aggravated cruelty to animals and was sentenced to a year in jail. He also relinquished custody of Nunu.

“She was cold and clammy, couldn’t get up,” Terry Wenninger, the Forest View Farm facilities manager, said. “My first thought was to call the vet because I don’t even know if she was going to stay up in the trailer.”

Forest View Farms formally took possession of Nunu earlier this year.

“Remarkable, what’s happened,” Larson said. “But she’s come back pretty gosh darn good.”

Nunu still has some stiffness in her back legs, but her owners say she is moving well.

“I love her. She’s a good girl,” Wenninger said. “To trust people as much as she does after everything she went through it amazes me.”

With all the rehabilitation, rest and care, it is possible Nunu could be ridden. But most likely, the rest of her days will be filled with gentle walks with friends and visitors.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christine Schultz
Hawaii-born woman wanted in deadly Las Vegas home invasion surrenders to FBI
After a months-long search that involved public input and intense vetting, the Honolulu Police...
After months-long search, Honolulu Police Commission names new HPD chief in unanimous vote
Richard "Dickie" Wong and his daughters in 1999.
Richard ‘Dickie’ Wong, a ‘street kid’ who became Hawaii’s Senate president, dies at 88
HFD is investigating a fire in Kahala.
Investigation underway following early-morning fire at vacant home in Kahala
Nicole McGillin
Family says missing Windward Oahu woman has been found

Latest News

Hawaii is one the leading states in the nation for the number of payphones per capita.
NYC is getting rid of its payphones. Why does Hawaii still have so many?
Police responded to an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
14 students, teacher killed in shooting at Uvalde, Texas, elementary school, governor says
FILE - This Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2011 file photo shows the headquarters of the Southern Baptist...
Top Southern Baptists plan to release secret list of abusers
A due to limited supplies sign is shown on the baby formula shelf at a grocery store Tuesday,...
US safety, savings rules set stage for baby formula shortage
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
AERIALS: Police on the scene of fatal shooting at Texas school