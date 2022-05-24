Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Pandemic modeling group predicts Hawaii’s COVID surge to peak in June

Your top local headlines for May 24, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:57 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s COVID numbers are continuing to climb and expected to peak sometime next month, a new forecast predicts.

In its latest report, the Hawaii Pandemic Applied Modeling Group said there would be a lot of cases, but hospitalizations weren’t expected to be as high as prior waves.

The group of scientists and experts predicted the current surge to peak in June. That’s when Honolulu could see about 4,000 new cases a day.

Currently, the state Department of Health says Oahu is reporting about 650 new daily infections. But the real number is likely far higher given the prevalence of unreported home tests.

HiPAM researchers predict another surge could happen in July, largely driven by reinfections. But they do not expect COVID-related hospitalizations to spike as sharply.

As of last week, 126 COVID patients were hospitalized statewide.

Under HiPAM’s worst-case scenario for Honolulu, hospitalizations could top 200 by the end of this month and reach around 250 by late-June — well below its all-time peak of nearly 500 last September.

During the Omicron surge, more than 400 were hospitalized.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christine Schultz
Hawaii-born woman wanted in deadly Las Vegas home invasion surrenders to FBI
After a months-long search that involved public input and intense vetting, the Honolulu Police...
After months-long search, Honolulu Police Commission names new HPD chief in unanimous vote
HFD is investigating a fire in Kahala.
Investigation underway following early-morning fire at vacant home in Kahala
Richard "Dickie" Wong and his daughters in 1999.
Richard ‘Dickie’ Wong, a ‘street kid’ who became Hawaii’s Senate president, dies at 88
Nicole McGillin
Family says missing Windward Oahu woman has been found

Latest News

Hawaii is one the leading states in the nation for the number of payphones per capita.
NYC is getting rid of its payphones. Why does Hawaii still have so many?
After a months-long search that involved public input and intense vetting, the Honolulu Police...
After months-long search, Honolulu Police Commission names new HPD chief in unanimous vote
Hawaii Gov. David Ige signed legislation providing freedom of speech and press protections to...
Hawaii governor signs student journalism protections bill
Tuesday forecast
Forecast: Light winds for now, but trades are on the way back