Fast-moving brush fire on Maui burns more than 30 acres, shut down highway

County authorities closed off Kuihelani Highway in both directions around 3:30 p.m.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:40 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are battling another fast-growing brush fire in Central Maui.

County authorities closed off Kuihelani Highway in both directions around 3:30 p.m. Monday from Waiko Road to Pu’unene Avenue. Officials said the highway had zero visibility due to the thick smoke.

At last check, there were no mandatory evacuation orders in place.

However, residents in the area should be on alert in case conditions change.

Fire crews are battling extremely dry conditions. It’s unknown how many acres have burned so far.

The fire led to the closure of a Maui Highway Monday afternoon.
The fire led to the closure of a Maui Highway Monday afternoon.(HNN Viewer)

Hawaii News Now has reached out to MFD for more information. This story will be updated.

