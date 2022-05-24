Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Lighter winds today, picks up tomorrow thru the week.

High Pressure moves away but another one brings trade winds back tomorrow.
Weather looks great for the Hawaiian Islands all the way thru the week into the weekend! Lots...
Weather looks great for the Hawaiian Islands all the way thru the week into the weekend! Lots of sun, some cloudy periods and trades winds thru Friday(none)
By Billy V
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:22 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure weakens a little bit northeast of the state; this will mean lighter trade winds today and lots of sunshine. The air above the Hawaiian Islands is very stable and dry, abut we may have a few interior and leeward showers mostly in the afternoons. Tomorrow another area of high pressure drifts north of the islands, which means the winds will pickup thru the weekend. The weekend will see the same dip in trade winds like Wednesday.

No marine warnings and not much surf till Wednesday when the north and west shores will get a small bump in energy. Thursday the south shores will get a boost bringing just above average surf. Just a reminder, today we are in the middle of the box jellyfish on the windward and south facing shorelines; do a visual check on the shoreline or check with lifeguards before jumping in the water.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christine Schultz
Hawaii-born woman wanted in deadly Las Vegas home invasion surrenders to FBI
After a months-long search that involved public input and intense vetting, the Honolulu Police...
Honolulu Police Commission unanimously selects former state adjutant general as next HPD chief
HFD is investigating a fire in Kahala.
Investigation underway following early-morning fire at vacant home in Kahala
Richard "Dickie" Wong and his daughters in 1999.
Richard ‘Dickie’ Wong, a ‘street kid’ who became Hawaii’s Senate president, dies at 88
Nicole McGillin
Family says missing Windward Oahu woman has been found

Latest News

Forecast: Trade wind conditions to hold through the week
Forecast: Trade wind conditions to hold through the week
Forecast: Beautiful weather to hold through the week
Forecast: Beautiful weather to hold through the week
Forecast: Trade winds return with beautiful weather through next week
Forecast: Trade winds return with beautiful conditions through next week
Easterly trade winds are returning to the islands.
Increasing trade winds to bring relief from the muggy conditions