Hyundai recalls 239,000 cars for exploding seat belt parts

Korean automaker Hyundai is recalling 239,000 cars because the seat belt parts can explode and injure vehicle occupants.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:14 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Korean automaker Hyundai is recalling 239,000 cars because the seat belt parts can explode and injure vehicle occupants.

Three injuries have been reported, two in the U.S. and one in Singapore.

Government regulators said that the driver’s and front passenger’s seat belt pretensioners, which tighten the belts in preparation for a crash, can explode upon deployment and send shrapnel throughout the vehicle.

The recall expands and replaces three previous recalls, and includes 2019-2022 Accents, 2021-2023 Elantras and 2021-2022 Elantra HEVs.

Vehicle owners will be able to bring their cars to dealerships to have the pretensioners fitted with a cap free of charge.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

