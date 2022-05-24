Tributes
Headed out on the water? The Coast Guard urges boater education for National Safe Boating Week

This National Safe Boating Week, the Coast Guard is looking to remind boaters how to operate...
(Forest Herring | MK3 Forest Herring/U.S. Coast Guard via AP)
By Casey Lund
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:09 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This National Safe Boating Week, the Coast Guard is looking to remind boaters how to operate their vessels responsibly and prevent problems out on the water.

Deputy Sector Commander for Sector Honolulu Aja Kirksey says Safe Boating Week is an opportunity for everyone (both novice and experienced mariners) to make sure they operating their vessels safely.

The men and women under her command at the Coast Guard base Honolulu are usually kept very busy.

“On Oahu and throughout the main Hawaiian islands last year, we responded to 287 search and rescue cases. We saved 145 lives and we assisted another 267 lives and in doing that, that’s about $10 million in personal property that we safeguard,” said Kirksey.

She credits the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary for playing a big role in raising awareness.

“It’s our job to educate the boater so that way, when it comes to an emergency out at sea, they know what to do, how to contact the Coast Guard, and also to make sure that they have a fun and safe time while they’re out in,” said auxiliary Cmdr. Lyle Amine.

You can learn more about National Safe Boating Week by clicking here.

