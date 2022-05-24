Tributes
Forecast: Light winds for now, but trades are on the way back

Tuesday forecast
By Billy V
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:31 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure weakens a little bit northeast of the state. This will mean lighter trade winds on Tuesday and lots of sunshine.

The air above the Hawaiian Islands is very stable and dry, but we may have a few interior and leeward showers mostly in the afternoons.

On Wednesday, another area of high pressure drifts north of the islands, which means the winds will pickup through the weekend. The weekend will see the same dip in trade winds like Wednesday.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
No marine warnings and not much surf till Wednesday when the north and west shores will get a small bump in energy.

On Thursday, the south shores will get a boost bringing just above average surf.

Just a reminder, we are in the middle of the box jellyfish on the windward- and south-facing shorelines. Do a visual check on the shoreline or check with lifeguards before jumping in the water.

