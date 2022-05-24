Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Colette Machado, longtime OHA chair and community activist, dies at 71

Colette Machado
Colette Machado
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:19 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Office of Hawaiian Affairs Chair and longtime trustee Colette Machado died Monday at the Queen’s Medical Center, her family announced. She was 71.

Machado served as chair of the OHA board from 2010 to 2015 and again from 2017 to 2020.

She served a total of six terms as an OHA trustee, representing Molokai and Lanai.

OHA Chair Carmen Hulu Lindsey called Machado a “true mana wahine who spent her life in service to the Native Hawaiian community.”

She also served with a number of other organizations, including Malama Molokaʻi, Ka ʻOhana o Kalaupapa, and Hoʻolehua Hawaiian Civic Club of Molokai.

And she was active as a member on state boards and commissions.

“She is celebrated as a fearless leader and is fondly remembered for her generosity and aloha for ʻohana and the people of Molokai,” her family said, in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole McGillin
Family says missing Windward Oahu woman has been found
Christine Schultz
Hawaii-born woman wanted in deadly Las Vegas home invasion surrenders to FBI
The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake was centered about one mile east-northeast of...
USGS: 4.7-magnitude quake that rattled Hawaii Island was centered beneath Hualalai volcano
doTERRA has 30 fulfillment centers across the world and four in the United States.
Gaining popularity in Hawaii, essential oil business opens facility on Oahu
After a months-long search that involved public input and intense vetting, the Honolulu Police...
Honolulu Police Commission unanimously selects former state adjutant general as next HPD chief

Latest News

After a months-long search that involved public input and intense vetting, the Honolulu Police...
Honolulu Police Commission unanimously selects former state adjutant general as next HPD chief
Logan was selected out of four finalists for the position, two of whom were from within HPD’s...
17ad3190-312c-49a3-8719-430aa752c8b6
They’re among the first Hawaii artists who’ve gone back to Japan on tour.
‘Worth the wait’: Robert Cazimero among Hawaii artists returning to Japan
Wong died over the weekend after a lengthy illness. He was 88.
Richard ‘Dickie’ Wong, a ‘street kid’ who became Hawaii’s Senate president, dies at 88