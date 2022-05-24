Colette Machado, longtime OHA chair and community activist, dies at 71

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Office of Hawaiian Affairs Chair and longtime trustee Colette Machado died Monday at the Queen’s Medical Center, her family announced. She was 71.

Machado served as chair of the OHA board from 2010 to 2015 and again from 2017 to 2020.

She served a total of six terms as an OHA trustee, representing Molokai and Lanai.

OHA Chair Carmen Hulu Lindsey called Machado a “true mana wahine who spent her life in service to the Native Hawaiian community.”

She also served with a number of other organizations, including Malama Molokaʻi, Ka ʻOhana o Kalaupapa, and Hoʻolehua Hawaiian Civic Club of Molokai.

And she was active as a member on state boards and commissions.

“She is celebrated as a fearless leader and is fondly remembered for her generosity and aloha for ʻohana and the people of Molokai,” her family said, in a statement.

