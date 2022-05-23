Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say

By Jordon Gray, Brendan Hall and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:05 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting Mississippi police are describing as a “prank gone wrong.”

According to police, three teenagers pulled up to a friend’s house wearing ski masks and holding splat (water) guns that looked real.

Police say the teens’ friend pointed a real gun at them, shooting a 15-year-old in the chest.

The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified, according to WLBT.

According to police, two toy assault rifles and one real handgun was recovered from the vehicle.

Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said kids make mistakes but believes these teens should have known better.

“Playing with a gun is not a practical joke. It’s similar to you pulling a BB gun on a police officer and thinking that police officer knows it’s a BB gun or a toy,” he told WLBT.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole McGillin
Family says missing Windward Oahu woman has been found
The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake was centered about one mile east-northeast of...
USGS: 4.7-magnitude quake that rattled Hawaii Island was centered beneath Hualalai volcano
doTERRA has 30 fulfillment centers across the world and four in the United States.
Gaining popularity in Hawaii, essential oil business opens facility on Oahu
The man accused in a deadly shooting at a gambling operation was on probation for a 2021 drug...
Honolulu police charge suspect accused in fatal shooting at illegal game room
The $26 million investment could boost public safety, benefit agriculture in Central Oahu and...
State to spend $26M to fix the aging Wahiawa Dam, acquire Lake Wilson

Latest News

Judge Elizabeth Scherer presides during jury pre-selection in the penalty phase of the trial of...
Jury selection in Florida school shooter’s trial upended by T-shirt
HFD is investigating a fire in Kahala.
Investigation underway following early-morning fire at vacant home in Kahala
Firefighters found the four people 300 feet below on the beach.
1 found dead, 3 hurt on beach below California cliff
FILE - This Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2011 file photo shows the headquarters of the Southern Baptist...
Report: Top Southern Baptists stonewalled sex abuse victims
Only 10% to 15% of the children with the mysterious hepatitis had COVID-19, according to nasal...
Theories emerge for mysterious liver illnesses in children