Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Community to host cultural festival honoring Maui’s ‘mother of Filipino folk dance’

The 53rd Annual Barrio Fiesta will be dedicated in memory of Maui Filipino community leader...
The 53rd Annual Barrio Fiesta will be dedicated in memory of Maui Filipino community leader Agrifina “Aggie” Cabebe.(Binhi at Ani)
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 7:58 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center in Kahului invites the public to celebrate its 53rd Annual Barrio Fiesta next weekend.

The event happens Friday, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The event will be dedicated to Aggie Cabebe, the first chairperson of the Barrio Fiesta and the “Mother of Filipino Folk Dance on Maui,” who died in December 2020. Food, performances and pageantry will showcase the diverse Filipino culture with Maui County residents.

“The initial purpose of the Barrio Fiesta was to share the Filipino culture with the rest of Maui County and to also instill a sense of pride in local Filipinos of the rich culture of their motherland,” said Melen Agcolicol, president of Binhi at Ani, in a news release.

“Today, the need to share the Filipino culture with all of Maui’s residents remains true as the Filipino community continues to grow by leaps and bounds.”

“We’re very pleased to continue with the preservation of our Filipino culture by annually having the Barrio Fiesta,” said Nora Cabanilla-Takushi, this year’s chairperson in the release.

“The Barrio Fiesta is the longest running Filipino fiesta in the United States and we are proud to have it here on Maui. There is definitely something for everyone. And it’s a great way to continue to share our culture with all of Maui and to be with old and new friends.”

Visit binhiatani.org for more information.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole McGillin
Family says missing Windward Oahu woman has been found
A new super PAC plans to spend more than $34,000 over the next week and a half on ads,...
First negative ads in race for governor air, but political experts think they’ll backfire
doTERRA has 30 fulfillment centers across the world and four in the United States.
Gaining popularity in Hawaii, essential oil business opens facility on Oahu
The man accused in a deadly shooting at a gambling operation was on probation for a 2021 drug...
Honolulu police charge suspect accused in fatal shooting at illegal game room
Philip Liftee
Police arrest suspect allegedly involved in overnight stabbing on Hawaii Island

Latest News

Illegally dumped trash in Kalihi Kai
With trash bags and paintbrushes, volunteers transform area plagued by illegal dumping
UH Manoa renames its nursing school
UH-Manoa renames its school of nursing to honor alumna
A renovation project was just completed in this Lower Manoa home.
Considering home renovations? Local companies still facing delays, product scarcities
Dillon Ancheta, Hawaii News Now
Thinking of home renovations? Anticipate longer wait times as the remodeling industry slowly recovers