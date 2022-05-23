Community to host cultural festival honoring Maui’s ‘mother of Filipino folk dance’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center in Kahului invites the public to celebrate its 53rd Annual Barrio Fiesta next weekend.

The event happens Friday, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The event will be dedicated to Aggie Cabebe, the first chairperson of the Barrio Fiesta and the “Mother of Filipino Folk Dance on Maui,” who died in December 2020. Food, performances and pageantry will showcase the diverse Filipino culture with Maui County residents.

“The initial purpose of the Barrio Fiesta was to share the Filipino culture with the rest of Maui County and to also instill a sense of pride in local Filipinos of the rich culture of their motherland,” said Melen Agcolicol, president of Binhi at Ani, in a news release.

“Today, the need to share the Filipino culture with all of Maui’s residents remains true as the Filipino community continues to grow by leaps and bounds.”

“We’re very pleased to continue with the preservation of our Filipino culture by annually having the Barrio Fiesta,” said Nora Cabanilla-Takushi, this year’s chairperson in the release.

“The Barrio Fiesta is the longest running Filipino fiesta in the United States and we are proud to have it here on Maui. There is definitely something for everyone. And it’s a great way to continue to share our culture with all of Maui and to be with old and new friends.”

Visit binhiatani.org for more information.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.