Investigation underway following early-morning fire at vacant home in Kahala

HFD is investigating a fire in Kahala.
HFD is investigating a fire in Kahala.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:27 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out at a vacant home in Kahala on Monday morning.

Officials said 10 HFD units with nearly 40 firefighters were called to the two-alarm blaze at the single-story home on Oili Loop just before 4 a.m.

Crews were able to put out the fire in about an hour.

HFD said no occupants were found inside the building, and no injuries were reported.

The property manager said the house had been vacant for years and squatters have frequently been an issue.

She said the fire would be investigated as an arson.

This story will be updated.

