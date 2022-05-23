Tributes
UH-Manoa renames its school of nursing to honor alumna

Nancy Atmospera-Walch is the first immigrant woman to have a UH school named after her.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 7:38 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii at Manoa officially renamed its nursing school the Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing at a special dedication ceremony on Friday.

Atmospera-Walch is the first immigrant woman to have a UH school named after her.

“Everything that I have achieved in my profession I owe it to being a nurse. And being a nurse, I owe it to the University of Hawaii,” she said.

Atmospera-Walch was born and raised in Ilocos Sur in the Philippines and moved with her family to Hawaii after she graduated from high school.

The UH alumna has multiple degrees from the school of nursing.

She founded Advantage Health Care Provider and the AIM Healthcare Institute, and worked for The Queen’s Medical Center for nearly 30 years.

