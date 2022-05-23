Tributes
Hawaii-born woman wanted in deadly Las Vegas home invasion surrenders to FBI

Christine Schultz
Christine Schultz(FBI)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:15 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii-born woman wanted in connection with a deadly home invasion in Las Vegas has surrendered to the FBI on Monday morning, authorities said.

Christine Schultz, 21, and three other men are accused in the incident that happened on March 25.

Officials said Schultz knew the victim — identified as 24-year-old Natalie Manduley — and is accused of setting up the robbery.

According to multiple media reports, three males broke into Manduley’s home and began to rob the residence. Investigators said Manduley was able to get her own gun and started shooting at one of the suspects.

Manduley was killed after a shootout with one of the suspects, officials said.

Last week Wednesday, the FBI announced a $20,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of Schultz and another suspect, Michael Overton.

Both surrendered to the FBI in Jacksonville, Florida on Monday. They face several charges, including murder, kidnapping, robbery and burglary.

This story will be updated.

