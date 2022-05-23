Tributes
Forecast: Trade wind conditions to hold through the week

Your top local headlines for May 23, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:32 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure ridge north of the islands will keep trade winds in the forecast into next weekend.

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue for the next seven days with a slight weakening in wind speeds on Monday and Tuesday.

Clouds and brief passing showers will favor windward and mountain areas, mainly in the overnight through early morning hours.

The next long-period south swell will fill in late Thursday into the weekend, bringing above average surf.

Surf along north- and west-facing shores will remain nearly flat through Tuesday.

The next small bump is expected for north- and west-facing shores late Tuesday into Wednesday. Small, choppy surf will remain along east-facing shores.

