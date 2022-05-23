Forecast: Beautiful weather to hold through the week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A return of a mostly dry and stable pattern with moderate easterly trade winds is expected through much of the week. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka locations, mainly overnight through the morning periods. Trade winds will briefly ease Monday night through midweek and again next weekend, potentially enough for a localized land and sea breeze regime to become established over portions of the state.

Surf heights along south facing shores will hold near average today, and steadily decline through mid-week. The next long- period south swell will fill in Thursday. The next small bump for north and west facing shores is due late Tuesday into Wednesday.

